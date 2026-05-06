Jake Eder News: Sent back to minors
The Dodgers optioned Eder to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
He's clearing out to make room on the roster and in the bullpen for the return of Brock Stewart (shoulder) from the injured list. Eder has yielded one run with a 1:1 K:BB over four innings during his time with the Dodgers this season.
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