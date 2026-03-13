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Jake Eder News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Nationals optioned Eder to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Eder has pitched 6.2 frames this spring in Grapefruit League play, yielding four runs (two earned) with a 6:6 K:BB. The left-hander will likely be part of Rochester's rotation to begin the season, but all nine of his big-league appearances have been out of the bullpen. He could fill either role with the Nationals when called upon.

Jake Eder
Washington Nationals
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