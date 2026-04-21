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Jake Fraley Injury: Exits with bruised leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Fraley was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds with a right lower-leg contusion, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Fraley suffered the injury when he fouled a pitch off his leg in the second inning, though he wasn't taken out of the game until the fourth. The Rays are considering him day-to-day for now, though he may sit out a game or two to allow any lingering soreness to fade before returning to the lineup.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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