Jake Fraley Injury: Facing long-term absence
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Fraley (hernia) will require surgery and will face a recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay placed Fraley on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to the hernia, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the outfielder would need surgery to address the matter. Now that the Rays have confirmed Fraley will need a procedure, he appears likely to remain on the shelf through the All-Star break. Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Vilade likely represent the top candidates to see added opportunities in right field while Fraley is shelved, and utility player Richie Palacios also looms as an option to see more work in the outfield.
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