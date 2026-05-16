Jake Fraley Injury: Headed to IL with hernia

The Rays will place Fraley on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a hernia, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays scratched Fraley from Saturday's lineup due to the injury. Topkin relays that the degree and severity of the hernia are not yet known, though Fraley will likely be out of action for at least six weeks. Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Vilade should both see more reps in the outfield in Fraley's absence, and Carson Williams is expected to be called up from Triple-A Durham to take Fraley's spot on the 26-man roster.