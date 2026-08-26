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Jake Fraley Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Fraley (hernia) went 1-for-3 while playing six innings in right field Tuesday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Durham.

After undergoing hernia surgery in May and landing on the injured list, Fraley received the green light to begin a rehab assignment in late June. The 31-year-old made just five appearances in the minors before being pulled off the assignment in mid-July when he experienced a setback, but after a prolonged shutdown, he's made enough progress to resume playing in games. Due to the extended time he's missed, Fraley will likely need multiple games at Triple-A to regain his timing at the plate and improve his conditioning. He could be a candidate to return from the 60-day injured list after the active roster expands to 28 men next Tuesday.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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