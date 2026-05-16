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Jake Fraley Injury: Lands on IL with hernia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 7:08pm

The Rays placed Fraley on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a hernia, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays scratched Fraley from Saturday's lineup due to the injury. Topkin relays that the degree and severity of the hernia are not yet known, though Fraley will be out of action for at least six weeks. Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Vilade should both see more reps in the outfield in Fraley's absence, and Carson Williams is expected to be called up from Triple-A Durham to take Fraley's spot on the 26-man roster.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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