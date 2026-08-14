Jake Fraley Injury: Nearing return to game action
Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Fraley (hernia) is scheduled to play a few games at the team's complex in Florida before beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fraley landed on the injured list in May due to a hernia that required surgery, though setbacks have extended his time on the shelf. It's unclear how far away he is from rejoining the active roster, but he's likely to spend a good amount of time in the minors after missing nearly three months.
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