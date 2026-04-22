Jake Fraley Injury: Not starting Wednesday
Fraley (shin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Fraley was lifted early in Tuesday's 12-6 loss after bruising his right shin when he fouled a pitch off himself. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, manager Kevin Cash said that Fraley is still feeling sore a day later, but the left-handed-hitting outfielder wasn't in line to start Wednesday anyway while Cincinnati sends southpaw Brandon Williamson to the bump. Cash is hopeful that Fraley will be ready to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Twins following a team off day Thursday.
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