Jake Fraley Injury: Scratched from lineup
Fraley was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Giants due to left side pain.
Fraley was originally slated to start in right field and bat eighth, but he will now take a seat. It's unclear what exact injury he's dealing with, but in the meantime, Blake Dunn will slide over to right field while Jacob Hurtubise enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth in the series opener with San Francisco.
