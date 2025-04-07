Fantasy Baseball
Jake Fraley headshot

Jake Fraley Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 4:36pm

Fraley was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Giants due to left side pain.

Fraley was originally slated to start in right field and bat eighth, but he will now take a seat. It's unclear what exact injury he's dealing with, but in the meantime, Blake Dunn will slide over to right field while Jacob Hurtubise enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth in the series opener with San Francisco.

Jake Fraley
Cincinnati Reds
