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Jake Fraley Injury: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:12am

Fraley was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to right shoulder soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports..

Fraley was set to start in right field and bat third but will now step out of the lineup to tend to his shoulder. Jonny DeLuca has replaced him in right field for Sunday's contest.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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