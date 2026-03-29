Jake Fraley Injury: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
Fraley was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to right shoulder soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports..
Fraley was set to start in right field and bat third but will now step out of the lineup to tend to his shoulder. Jonny DeLuca has replaced him in right field for Sunday's contest.
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