Jake Fraley Injury: Shifts to IL
The Rays (hernia) placed Fraley on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 16.
The outfielder was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to the injury and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks. Carson Williams was called up Sunday to take Fraley's place on the big-league roster, though it'll likely be Ryan Vilade and Jonny Deluca that benefit from additional playing time.
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