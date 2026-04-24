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Jake Fraley Injury: Sitting again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Fraley (shin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Fraley will remain on the bench Friday for a second straight game after fouling a pitch off himself during Tuesday's game against the Reds. Jonny DeLuca is starting in right field and batting fifth against Minnesota righty and former teammate Taj Bradley.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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