Jake Fraley Injury: Sitting again Friday
Fraley (shin) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Fraley will remain on the bench Friday for a second straight game after fouling a pitch off himself during Tuesday's game against the Reds. Jonny DeLuca is starting in right field and batting fifth against Minnesota righty and former teammate Taj Bradley.
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