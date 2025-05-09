Fantasy Baseball
Jake Fraley Injury: Won't play Friday after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Fraley has been scratched from Friday's lineup against Houston due to calf soreness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley was initially slated to return from a two-game absence due to a left calf injury that he suffered Tuesday, but it appears the issue is still bothering the 29-year-old outfielder. Rece Hinds will take Fraley's place in right field and bat eighth.

