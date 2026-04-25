Jake Fraley News: Back in lineup
Fraley (shin) will start in right field and bat fifth Saturday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fraley missed the Rays' last two games after fouling a pitch off his leg Tuesday, but he's now feeling well enough to return to the starting nine. The 30-year-old outfielder has collected a hit in six of his last eight games and is slashing .261/.320/.435 with a homer, two RBI and two runs in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Fraley See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 421 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Fraley See More