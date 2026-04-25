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Jake Fraley News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Fraley (shin) will start in right field and bat fifth Saturday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fraley missed the Rays' last two games after fouling a pitch off his leg Tuesday, but he's now feeling well enough to return to the starting nine. The 30-year-old outfielder has collected a hit in six of his last eight games and is slashing .261/.320/.435 with a homer, two RBI and two runs in that span.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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