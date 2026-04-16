Jake Fraley News: Exiting starting nine Thursday

Fraley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Though right-hander Jordan Leasure is opening the game for Chicago, the left-handed Anthony Kay is scheduled to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen, which has likely influenced the Rays' decision to hold the left-handed-hitting Fraley out of the lineup. Jonny DeLuca will pick up a start in right field in place of Fraley.