Jake Fraley News: Exiting starting nine Thursday
Fraley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Though right-hander Jordan Leasure is opening the game for Chicago, the left-handed Anthony Kay is scheduled to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen, which has likely influenced the Rays' decision to hold the left-handed-hitting Fraley out of the lineup. Jonny DeLuca will pick up a start in right field in place of Fraley.
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