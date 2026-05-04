Jake Fraley News: Hitting bench against lefty
Fraley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With a lefty (Eric Lauer) on the bump for the Blue Jays, the Rays will go with Ryan Vilade over the left-handed-hitting Fraley in right field. Fraley had started in each of the Rays' last five games, going 3-for-14 with a double, a walk and an RBI over that stretch.
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