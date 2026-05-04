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Jake Fraley News: Hitting bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Fraley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With a lefty (Eric Lauer) on the bump for the Blue Jays, the Rays will go with Ryan Vilade over the left-handed-hitting Fraley in right field. Fraley had started in each of the Rays' last five games, going 3-for-14 with a double, a walk and an RBI over that stretch.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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