Jake Fraley News: Homers in loss

Fraley went 1-for-2 with three walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-5 loss to Baltimore.

Fraley led off the second inning with a solo blast, his second homer in as many games played. He's provided little offensively to start the season, going 6-for-35 with one RBI and three runs over his first 14 games, but Fraley's come on lately. The lefty-hitting outfielder is 6-for-14 with four walks, four extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored in his last four outings.