Jake Fraley News: Homers in return

Fraley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Fraley extended the Reds' lead to 6-0 with a 400-foot blast in the sixth inning. It was an encouraging sign after the outfielder missed three weeks with a calf injury, and he'll look to solidify a firm platoon role against righties. His season line now sits at .210/.326/.395 with four homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and three steals across 95 plate appearances.