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Jake Fraley News: Homers in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Fraley went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Fraley gave the Rays a 2-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish with a 401-foot blast in the fourth inning. He was later replaced by Jonny DeLuca, who entered to face lefty Taylor Rogers in the seventh. On the season, the 30-year-old Fraley is slashing .240/.309/.440 with two homers, four RBI, four runs scored and two steals across 55 plate appearances.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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