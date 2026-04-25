Jake Fraley News: Homers in return to lineup
Fraley went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins.
Fraley gave the Rays a 2-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish with a 401-foot blast in the fourth inning. He was later replaced by Jonny DeLuca, who entered to face lefty Taylor Rogers in the seventh. On the season, the 30-year-old Fraley is slashing .240/.309/.440 with two homers, four RBI, four runs scored and two steals across 55 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Fraley See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 421 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Fraley See More