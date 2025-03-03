Jake Fraley News: Homers Sunday

Fraley went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

Fraley launched his first homer and stole his first base in Cactus League action Sunday. At the very least, he'll be in the lineup against right-handers this season; the outfielder has a .504 OPS in 229 career plate appearances against southpaws. If healthy, Fraley's in line for 110-120 games, which is enough for him to post 20-plus steals, as he's done in each of the last two seasons.