Jake Fraley headshot

Jake Fraley News: Idle against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The left-handed-hitting Fraley will be left out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game while the Rays face off against a fourth consecutive left-handed starting pitcher (Payton Tolle). Jonny DeLuca will cover right field for the Rays in Fraley's stead.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Fraley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Fraley See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
36 days ago