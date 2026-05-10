Jake Fraley News: Idle against lefty again
Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
The left-handed-hitting Fraley will be left out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game while the Rays face off against a fourth consecutive left-handed starting pitcher (Payton Tolle). Jonny DeLuca will cover right field for the Rays in Fraley's stead.
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