Jake Fraley News: Not in Friday's lineup
Fraley is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest against the Yankees.
Right-hander Luis Gil will be getting the ball for the Yankees, but the left-handed-hitting Fraley will nonetheless begin the game on the bench. Righty Jonny DeLuca will patrol right field and hit sixth for the Rays.
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