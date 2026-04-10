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Jake Fraley News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Fraley is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest against the Yankees.

Right-hander Luis Gil will be getting the ball for the Yankees, but the left-handed-hitting Fraley will nonetheless begin the game on the bench. Righty Jonny DeLuca will patrol right field and hit sixth for the Rays.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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