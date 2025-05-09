Jake Fraley News: Returning to action Friday

Fraley (calf) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.

Fraley sat out the past couple days after tweaking his calf Tuesday in Atlanta, but he's ready to rejoin the starting nine for Friday's series opener at Houston. The veteran outfielder has gone 2-for-22 in his past 10 contests and has yet to get on track offensively in 2025 with a .678 OPS in 91 plate appearances.