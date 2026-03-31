Jake Fraley News: Returns to Rays' lineup
Fraley (shoulder) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game versus the Brewers.
Fraley had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness and then didn't play Monday as the Brewers sent a left-hander to the mound. However, the left-handed-hitting Fraley feels well enough to give it a go Tuesday against right-hander Brandon Woodruff.
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