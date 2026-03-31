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Jake Fraley News: Returns to Rays' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Fraley (shoulder) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game versus the Brewers.

Fraley had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness and then didn't play Monday as the Brewers sent a left-hander to the mound. However, the left-handed-hitting Fraley feels well enough to give it a go Tuesday against right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

Jake Fraley
Tampa Bay Rays
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