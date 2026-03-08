Jake Fraley News: Strong start in Grapefruit League
Fraley went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.
Fraley is off to a nice start this spring, having gone 4-for-13 (.308) with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base covering seven Grapefruit League outings. The 30-year-old is lined up for a strong-side platoon role in right field to start his first season with the Rays, but he'll likely lose at-bats to Jonny DeLuca versus left-handed pitching. Last regular season, Fraley hit .241 with just six home runs, 23 RBI and four stolen bases across 191 at-bats for Cincinnati and Atlanta.
