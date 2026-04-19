Jake Fraley News: Taking seat Sunday
Fraley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays are facing a right-hander (Mitch Keller) in the series finale, but left-handed-hitting Fraley will be held out of the starting nine nonetheless while Jonny DeLuca replaces him in right field. Fraley has recorded hits in five of his last six starts but is still holding down a pedestrian .227/.292/.364 slash line over 48 plate appearances on the season.
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