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Jake Irvin Injury: Departs with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Irvin was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta with an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Irvin took the mound to warm up for the sixth inning but was visited by one of the Nationals' trainers and eventually out of the game before the inning started. It's unclear what was bothering the right-hander that led to his removal, but the Nationals may provide more details in the near future. He finished the day having allowed just one man to reach base via a walk while striking out seven batters over five shutout innings.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
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