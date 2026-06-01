Jake Irvin Injury: Remains shut down from throwing
Nationals manager Blake Butera said Monday that Irvin (shoulder) remains shut down from throwing, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Irvin has made some progress since he went down with a right shoulder strain a little over a week ago, but it hasn't come as quickly as anticipated. He will remain limited to strengthening exercises for the time being.
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