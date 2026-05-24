Jake Irvin headshot

Jake Irvin Injury: Shelved with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Nationals placed Irvin on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder strain.

Though Irvin will have to miss time due to the injury he suffered during his start Saturday in Atlanta, the right-hander indicated that his MRI didn't show anything overly concerning, adding that his diagnosis being the "best news we could have heard," per Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com. Manager Blake Butera echoed those sentiments, telling Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com that he envisions a minimum-length stay on the shelf for the 29-year-old. After tossing five no-hit, scoreless innings before departing Saturday, Irvin lowered his ERA and WHIP to 5.23 and 1.35, respectively, for the season.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago