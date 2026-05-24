Jake Irvin Injury: Shelved with shoulder strain

The Nationals placed Irvin on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder strain.

Though Irvin will have to miss time due to the injury he suffered during his start Saturday in Atlanta, the right-hander indicated that his MRI didn't show anything overly concerning, adding that his diagnosis being the "best news we could have heard," per Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com. Manager Blake Butera echoed those sentiments, telling Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com that he envisions a minimum-length stay on the shelf for the 29-year-old. After tossing five no-hit, scoreless innings before departing Saturday, Irvin lowered his ERA and WHIP to 5.23 and 1.35, respectively, for the season.