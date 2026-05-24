Jake Irvin Injury: Shelved with shoulder strain
The Nationals placed Irvin on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder strain.
Though Irvin will have to miss time due to the injury he suffered during his start Saturday in Atlanta, the right-hander indicated that his MRI didn't show anything overly concerning, adding that his diagnosis being the "best news we could have heard," per Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com. Manager Blake Butera echoed those sentiments, telling Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com that he envisions a minimum-length stay on the shelf for the 29-year-old. After tossing five no-hit, scoreless innings before departing Saturday, Irvin lowered his ERA and WHIP to 5.23 and 1.35, respectively, for the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, May 186 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More