Jake Irvin News: Another impressive outing

Irvin did not factor into the decision Friday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 7.1 innings. He struck out four.

Irvin held the Mets off the board through seven innings before the Nats' bullpen allowed an inherited run to score in the eighth. The 28-year-old Irvin has been stellar in his last three outings, allowing just three runs on 11 hits across 20.2 innings in that span. His ERA is down to 3.19 through six starts (36.2 innings) this year with a 1.01 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB. Irvin will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week in Philadelphia.