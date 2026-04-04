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Jake Irvin News: Coughs up six runs in first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:04pm

Irvin (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Facing a vaunted Dodgers lineup, Irvin appeared to be overmatched Saturday. The right-hander was never quite able to settle in, throwing just one scoreless frame in the fourth inning to provide something of a silver lining to finish off an otherwise poor outing. Irvin has surrendered eight runs over his first nine frames of 2026, so he'll be looking steady the ship a bit in another fairly tough assignment against the Brewers in Milwaukee next weekend.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
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