Jake Irvin headshot

Jake Irvin News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Irvin didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Mets. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out six across four innings.

Irvin gave up a solo shot to Brett Baty in the top of the fourth inning, but the other two runs he allowed were unearned due to errors from James Wood and Luis Garcia, respectively. Irvin has pitched more than five innings just once all season long, and he hasn't secured a win since doing so in his season debut back on March 29. Irvin owns a 5.59 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP across 46.2 innings through 10 starts this season, and he's scheduled to make his next start over the weekend against Atlanta on the road in what figures to be another complicated matchup for the 29-year-old right-hander.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
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