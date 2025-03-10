Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Irvin headshot

Jake Irvin News: Gets stretched out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Irvin gave up six runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out three.

Some shaky defense behind the right-hander got Irvin off the hook for some earned runs during a six-run first inning by New York, but most of the damage came on homers by Mark Vientos and Jakson Reetz. Irvin was still able to build up to 81 pitches (48 strikes), and the 28-year-old remains on track to begin the season in the Nationals' rotation despite his disconcerting 5:6 K:BB through 10.2 spring innings.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now