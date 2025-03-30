Jake Irvin News: Goes five innings in no decision

Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's loss versus the Phillies. He allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks over five innings, striking out two.

Irvin was a workhorse last year in Washington with 187.2 innings pitched, but lasted just five innings in his first start of the season. He was lifted at 83 pitches, but should be able to go longer as he continues to build up his pitch count. He held the Phillies scoreless through three innings before giving up a two-run homer to Bryson Stott in the fourth inning. The righty left the game in a 2-2 tie before the Washington bullpen surrendered nine runs over the final four frames. He will look for his first win of the season, likely next week against the Diamondbacks.