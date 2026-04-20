Jake Irvin headshot

Jake Irvin News: Handed third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Irvin (1-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and no walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.

Irvin allowed just three hits, though one was a costly two-run homer as he took his third loss of the season. It's been a lackluster start for the right-hander, who owns a 6.00 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 24 innings (five starts). Monday marked the 29-year-old's first outing without issuing a walk, though he did hit Ronald Acuna twice. Irvin's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the White Sox.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Bennett
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago