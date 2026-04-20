Jake Irvin News: Handed third loss

Irvin (1-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and no walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.

Irvin allowed just three hits, though one was a costly two-run homer as he took his third loss of the season. It's been a lackluster start for the right-hander, who owns a 6.00 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 24 innings (five starts). Monday marked the 29-year-old's first outing without issuing a walk, though he did hit Ronald Acuna twice. Irvin's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the White Sox.