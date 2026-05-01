Jake Irvin News: Lacks command in loss
Irvin (1-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts over five innings.
Irvin allowed runs in the first, third and fifth innings, throwing 60 of 98 pitches for strikes while generating only seven whiffs. While it was a disappointing follow-up to a nine-strikeout effort Saturday, the 29-year-old has gone at least five frames while yielding three earned runs or fewer in six of seven outings this season. He'll carry a 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB across 34.2 innings into a home matchup against the Twins next week.
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