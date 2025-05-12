Jake Irvin News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Irvin did not factor into Monday's decision against Atlanta, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over six innings.

Irvin put Washington behind after giving up two runs in the third inning before yielding a solo homer to Marcell Ozuna in the fifth. It was the fourth time this season that Irvin gave up seven hits or more, but he was able to limit the damage to three runs and came away with his fourth quality start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB across 54 innings this year, and his next start is slated for this weekend on the road against the Orioles.