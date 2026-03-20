Jake Irvin News: Path open to rotation spot
Irvin appears to be on track to begin the season as part of the Nationals' rotation, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.
Josiah Gray and Mitchell Parker were optioned to Triple-A Rochester this week while Brad Lord is being shifted to the bullpen, which seemingly leaves Irvin as the last man standing for the fifth starter role. Irvin's reliability may have won the day, as he's made 33 starts in each of the last two seasons despite a 5.04 ERA, and the 29-year-old right-hander has had a strong spring with a 1.35 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 13.1 innings.
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