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Jake Irvin News: Poor outing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Irvin didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Twins, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two.

The 29-year-old right-hander struggled Thursday, fanning a season-low two and tying a season worst in hits allowed. On a positive note, Irvin has now pitched at least five innings in six consecutive starts and seven of his eight appearances on the year. He'll take a lackluster 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 39.2 innings into his next outing, which is slated to come versus the Reds at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
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