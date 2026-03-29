Jake Irvin News: Punches out seven in first win
Irvin (1-0) notched the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.
It was an impressive season debut overall for Irvin, who posted 14 whiffs en route to fanning seven. The right-hander tossed 93 pitches as well, so he appears to be just about fully built up already on the young campaign. That said, Irvin was tagged for a pair of home runs Sunday, and he's unlikely to make for a recommended fantasy streamer in his next scheduled outing against the Dodgers despite his strong first appearance.
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