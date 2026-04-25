Jake Irvin headshot

Jake Irvin News: Racks up season-high nine Ks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Irvin took a no-decision Saturday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on four hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The 29-year-old right-hander had his entire pitch mix working, registering 16 whiffs en route to fanning a season-high nine in his first scoreless start of the year. Interestingly, a passed ball and subsequent throwing error by Keibert Ruiz in the sixth inning enabled Irvin to strike out four in a single frame Saturday. Irvin is still searching for more consistent run prevention, as evidenced by his 4.85 ERA through 29.2 innings, but he does have a strong 1.18 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB ahead of his next scheduled outing versus the Brewers.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Irvin See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago