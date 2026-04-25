Jake Irvin News: Racks up season-high nine Ks

Irvin took a no-decision Saturday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on four hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The 29-year-old right-hander had his entire pitch mix working, registering 16 whiffs en route to fanning a season-high nine in his first scoreless start of the year. Interestingly, a passed ball and subsequent throwing error by Keibert Ruiz in the sixth inning enabled Irvin to strike out four in a single frame Saturday. Irvin is still searching for more consistent run prevention, as evidenced by his 4.85 ERA through 29.2 innings, but he does have a strong 1.18 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB ahead of his next scheduled outing versus the Brewers.