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Jake Irvin News: Season-long outing in seventh loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 11:54pm

Irvin (2-7) took the loss against the Mets on Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Most of the damage came during New York's three-run fourth inning, and three of Irvin's hits allowed on the afternoon went for extra bases. The right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season Sunday, but he remains without a quality start through 15 appearances on the year. Irvin, who has been taken deep at least once in each of his last four starts, will bring a 5.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 72:31 K:BB over 71.1 innings into his next scheduled outing in Miami.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
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