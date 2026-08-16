Jake Irvin News: Season-long outing in seventh loss

Irvin (2-7) took the loss against the Mets on Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Most of the damage came during New York's three-run fourth inning, and three of Irvin's hits allowed on the afternoon went for extra bases. The right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season Sunday, but he remains without a quality start through 15 appearances on the year. Irvin, who has been taken deep at least once in each of his last four starts, will bring a 5.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 72:31 K:BB over 71.1 innings into his next scheduled outing in Miami.