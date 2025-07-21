Jake Irvin News: Struggles despite team win
Irvin settled for the no-decision after throwing 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one, during Monday's 10-8 win over the Reds.
Irvin worked a solid first three innings before things unraveled for him in the fourth inning, allowing five runs when it was all said and done. The Nationals led 7-0 entering the inning, so the frame ended with the lead still intact, but the right-hander didn't quite make it long enough to qualify for the victory. The last five starts haven't been too great for the 28-year-old; he's allowed 24 runs and 28 hits in 25 innings pitched. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road at Minnesota.
