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Jake Irvin News: Walks five over five innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Irvin didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts across five innings.

Irvin struggled badly with his command, as two of his walks came in the bottom of the first inning ahead of a three-run home run by Jake Bauers. Irvin then went on to retire 10 of the last 12 batters he faced and was able to give the Nationals five innings on 100 pitches. Irvin now owns a 7.07 ERA and 16:8 K:BB across 14 innings. He's slated to face the Pirates on the road Wednesday.

Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals
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