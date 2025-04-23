Jake Mangum Injury: Exits with injury

Mangum was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent left foot injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mangum pulled up after failing to beat out a grounder in the fourth inning, and he seemed hesitant to put weight on his left foot/leg. He was able to walk back to the dugout under his own power but was replaced defensively when the Rays took the field. The team's medical staff will take a closer look at him and should offer an update on his status in the near future.