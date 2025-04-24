Jake Mangum Injury: Lands on injured list

The Rays placed Mangum on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left groin strain, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Mangum was pulled from Wednesday's game early after injuring himself running to first base in the fourth inning. Imaging revealed a strain in his groin Thursday, so he will now miss at least the next 10 days while he recovers. A minimum-length stay may be all the 29-year-old needs, however, as he said after Wednesday's contest that he wasn't too concerned about his injury. Coco Montes was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.