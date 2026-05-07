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Jake Mangum Injury: Late scratch from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Mangum was a late scratch from the lineup for Thursday's game in Arizona, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

There's no word yet on the reason for Mangum being pulled from the lineup, but the Pirates should have an update shortly. Billy Cook took over in center field in Mangum's stead.

Jake Mangum
Pittsburgh Pirates
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