Jake Mangum News: Adds three more hits Tuesday

Mangum went 3-for-4 with a double, a steal, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Mangum is on a torrid stretch at the plate in his last two games, going 7-for-8 with four RBI and three runs while adding three steals. The 29-year-old hit .305/.351/.431 at Triple-A Durham the last two seasons and is making an early statement that he belongs in the show.