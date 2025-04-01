Fantasy Baseball
Jake Mangum News: Adds three more hits Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Mangum went 3-for-4 with a double, a steal, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Mangum is on a torrid stretch at the plate in his last two games, going 7-for-8 with four RBI and three runs while adding three steals. The 29-year-old hit .305/.351/.431 at Triple-A Durham the last two seasons and is making an early statement that he belongs in the show.

