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Jake Mangum News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Pirates reinstated Mangum (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The 30-year-old landed on the shelf in early May due to a strained left hamstring, but he's rejoining the Pirates on Sunday after a brief stint on the shelf. Mangum has a .260/.333/.288 slash line with no homers, five steals, three RBI and 13 runs in his first 30 games of the season, and he could take over as Pittsburgh's primary right fielder with Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) going to the IL.

Jake Mangum
Pittsburgh Pirates
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